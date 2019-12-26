Analysts Anticipate Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCCI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $133.54 Million

Brokerages expect Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCCI) to announce sales of $133.54 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Heritage-Crystal Clean’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $135.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $131.54 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean posted sales of $127.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will report full year sales of $439.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $438.22 million to $440.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $471.92 million, with estimates ranging from $469.66 million to $474.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Heritage-Crystal Clean.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.04). Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $104.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.06 million.

HCCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Barrington Research set a $31.00 price target on Heritage-Crystal Clean and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.75.

Shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean stock traded down $0.67 on Friday, reaching $31.78. The stock had a trading volume of 38,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,555. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $736.85 million, a P/E ratio of 46.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.11. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 1 year low of $20.47 and a 1 year high of $32.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCCI. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 63.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, and hazardous and non-hazardous containerized waste services to small and mid-sized customers in the vehicle maintenance and manufacturing services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

