Analysts Expect Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) to Announce -$0.10 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cree’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is ($0.09). Cree posted earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 143.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Cree will report full year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.07). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cree.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The LED producer reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Cree had a negative return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 34.02%. The business had revenue of $242.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Cree’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Cree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Cree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Cree in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Cree in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cree from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.90.

In related news, Director Duy Loan T. Le bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.87 per share, for a total transaction of $91,740.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,538.33. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in Cree by 169.9% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 556 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Cree during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Cree during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Cree by 2,777.8% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 777 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Cree by 41.1% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. 97.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cree stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.49. 353,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,077,684. Cree has a 12-month low of $38.67 and a 12-month high of $69.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.36 and a 200 day moving average of $51.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.92 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 5.57.

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

