Analysts Expect Harte Hanks Inc (NYSE:HHS) to Post -$0.11 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Harte Hanks Inc (NYSE:HHS) will report ($0.11) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Harte Hanks’ earnings. Harte Hanks reported earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 132.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Harte Hanks will report full year earnings of ($3.03) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.32) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Harte Hanks.

Harte Hanks (NYSE:HHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $51.41 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Harte Hanks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Harte Hanks stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Harte Hanks Inc (NYSE:HHS) by 170.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,087 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.33% of Harte Hanks worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 29.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HHS traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $3.45. The company had a trading volume of 10,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,066. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.11 million, a P/E ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.00. Harte Hanks has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $4.46.

Harte Hanks Company Profile

Harte Hanks, Inc provides various multi-channel marketing services in the United States and internationally. The company provides agency services, such as customer engagement solutions in direct and digital communications for consumer and business-to-business markets; digital services, including search engine management, display, digital analytics, Website development and design, digital strategy, social media, email, e-commerce, and interactive relationship management services; and database marketing and business-to-business lead generation solutions that offer insight and analytics, customer data integration, and marketing communications tools.

