Analysts Expect Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.16 Billion

Equities analysts expect Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) to announce $8.16 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Suncor Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.86 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.43 billion. Suncor Energy posted sales of $6.77 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Suncor Energy will report full year sales of $30.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $29.64 billion to $31.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $31.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.95 billion to $35.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Suncor Energy.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.02 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 12.87%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SU. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. CIBC set a $53.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. National Bank Financial lowered Suncor Energy from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Raymond James set a $48.00 price target on Suncor Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Suncor Energy from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Suncor Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 928,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,311,000 after acquiring an additional 99,950 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,711,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,013,000 after acquiring an additional 221,266 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 32,589 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 7,002 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,582 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Suncor Energy stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,084,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,198,444. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Suncor Energy has a 12-month low of $26.82 and a 12-month high of $34.87. The company has a market capitalization of $50.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were given a $0.319 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.00%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

