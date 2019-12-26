Analysts Set Detour Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:DRGDF) PT at $26.50

Detour Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:DRGDF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.50.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DRGDF. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Detour Gold to a “buy” rating and set a $27.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. National Bank Financial cut Detour Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Detour Gold to a “buy” rating and set a $25.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DRGDF traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $18.96. 4,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,717. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.29 and a 200-day moving average of $15.65. Detour Gold has a twelve month low of $7.92 and a twelve month high of $19.49.

Detour Gold Corporation, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold. The company's primary asset is the Detour Lake property consisting of a contiguous block of mining claims and leases totaling 646 square kilometers located in the District of Cochrane.

