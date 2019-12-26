Analysts Set Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Price Target at $106.83

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $106.83.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GPI. ValuEngine lowered Group 1 Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Stephens set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $105.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $102.00 target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Group 1 Automotive stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.37. The stock had a trading volume of 67,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,455. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.65. Group 1 Automotive has a 12 month low of $49.75 and a 12 month high of $110.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 1.31%. Group 1 Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.02%.

In related news, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 30,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total value of $3,108,900.00. Also, CFO John C. Rickel sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.96, for a total transaction of $1,514,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,134,053.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,899 shares of company stock worth $9,786,787 in the last three months. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It has operations primarily in the metropolitan areas in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 32 towns in the United Kingdom; and metropolitan markets in the states of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil.

Further Reading: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.