Aragon (ANT) Price Reaches $0.42

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. One Aragon token can now be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00005854 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including AirSwap, Liqui, HitBTC and GOPAX. In the last seven days, Aragon has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar. Aragon has a total market cap of $13.21 million and approximately $7,859.00 worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013930 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00183922 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.75 or 0.01216727 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000623 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025965 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00119069 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Aragon

Aragon was first traded on May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,199,262 tokens. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject . Aragon’s official website is aragon.one . The official message board for Aragon is blog.aragon.one

Buying and Selling Aragon

Aragon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Upbit, GOPAX, IDEX, Liqui, Bitfinex, AirSwap and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aragon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

