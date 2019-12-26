Argentum (ARG) Price Down 32.8% Over Last Week

Argentum (CURRENCY:ARG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. One Argentum coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Over the last week, Argentum has traded down 32.8% against the dollar. Argentum has a total market cap of $2,062.00 and $1.00 worth of Argentum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded 40.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000048 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded 80.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Argentum

Argentum (CRYPTO:ARG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on June 11th, 2011. Argentum’s total supply is 12,441,604 coins. Argentum’s official Twitter account is @Argentum_ARG . The official website for Argentum is www.argentum.io . The Reddit community for Argentum is /r/argentumproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Argentum is cryptocointalk.com/topic/50052-argentum-arg

Buying and Selling Argentum

Argentum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argentum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argentum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Argentum using one of the exchanges listed above.

