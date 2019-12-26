Armadale Capital (LON:ACP) Shares Up 4.6%

Armadale Capital PLC (LON:ACP) traded up 4.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3.50 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.40 ($0.04), 1,396,442 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 137% from the average session volume of 588,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.25 ($0.04).

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Armadale Capital in a research report on Thursday, September 26th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3.15 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2. The company has a market cap of $13.72 million and a PE ratio of -34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.08, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Armadale Capital Plc, an investment company, focuses on investing in and developing natural resources in Africa. The company holds a 100% interest in the Mahenge Liandu graphite project located in the Morogoro region, Tanzania. It also holds interest in the Mpokoto gold project located in the Democratic Republic of the Congo; and a portfolio of quoted investments.

