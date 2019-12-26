Arrow QVM Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVM) Increases Dividend to $0.44 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 26th, 2019

Arrow QVM Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVM) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.4404 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. This is a boost from Arrow QVM Equity Factor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Shares of NYSEARCA QVM traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,494. Arrow QVM Equity Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $30.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.97.

Read More: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Dividend History for Arrow QVM Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVM)

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow QVM Equity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow QVM Equity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit