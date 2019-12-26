Arrow QVM Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVM) Increases Dividend to $0.44 Per Share

Arrow QVM Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVM) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.4404 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. This is a boost from Arrow QVM Equity Factor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Shares of NYSEARCA QVM traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,494. Arrow QVM Equity Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $30.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.97.

