Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLD) Sets New 52-Week High at $59.75

Audentes Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BOLD) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $59.75 and last traded at $59.72, with a volume of 35728 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.55.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Audentes Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Chardan Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Audentes Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Audentes Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Audentes Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Audentes Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.20.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 1.77.

Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.07. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.97) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Audentes Therapeutics Inc will post -4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew R. Patterson sold 14,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $432,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,820 shares in the company, valued at $3,834,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOLD. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Audentes Therapeutics by 578.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Audentes Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Audentes Therapeutics by 1,137.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Audentes Therapeutics by 810.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Audentes Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $250,000. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLD)

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients living with serious, life-threatening rare diseases caused by single gene defects. The company is developing AT132, which is in Phase I/II clinical studies for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy (XLMTM); AT342 that is in Phase I/II clinical studies to treat crigler-najjar syndrome; AT845, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 to treat CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

