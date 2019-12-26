Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Shares Gap Up to $1.99

Shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.91, but opened at $1.99. Aurora Cannabis shares last traded at $2.00, with a volume of 25,542,751 shares traded.

ACB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 target price (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Pi Financial set a $7.00 price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity set a $13.50 price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.40 price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.81.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 2.04.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 124.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $57.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.82 million. On average, analysts forecast that Aurora Cannabis Inc will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,837,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,771,000 after acquiring an additional 522,165 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the second quarter worth $88,613,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Aurora Cannabis by 56.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,609,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,680,000 after purchasing an additional 946,887 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 114.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,693,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,271,000 after purchasing an additional 905,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 791,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,188,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile (NYSE:ACB)

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

