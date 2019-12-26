Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 1,713,705 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the previous session’s volume of 1,927,343 shares.The stock last traded at $170.35 and had previously closed at $169.91.

ADP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Monday, November 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.56.

The firm has a market cap of $73.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.94% and a net margin of 16.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 12th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 48,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total transaction of $8,184,699.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,899 shares in the company, valued at $24,416,930.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,734,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 105,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,054,000 after purchasing an additional 29,532 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,059,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADP)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

