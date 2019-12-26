Avon Rubber (LON:AVON) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Avon Rubber (LON:AVON) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,850 ($24.34) price objective on shares of Avon Rubber in a research note on Monday, September 16th.

AVON opened at GBX 2,150 ($28.28) on Monday. Avon Rubber has a 12-month low of GBX 1,075 ($14.14) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,125.20 ($27.96). The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $667.00 million and a PE ratio of 46.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,977.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,665.28.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a GBX 13.89 ($0.18) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.73%. This is a positive change from Avon Rubber’s previous dividend of $6.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Avon Rubber’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.45%.

In other Avon Rubber news, insider Miles Ingrey-Counter sold 1,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,002 ($26.34), for a total transaction of £21,281.26 ($27,994.29). Insiders have acquired a total of 25 shares of company stock worth $45,784 over the last ninety days.

Avon Rubber Company Profile

Avon Rubber p.l.c. designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, law enforcement, and fire markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Avon Protection and milkrite | InterPuls. The company offers masks and filters with portfolio of respirators, filters, powered, and supplied air and long term pedigree for military contracting and supplying chain; escape hoods; underwater rebreathers; and thermal image camera technology and self-contained breathing apparatus, as well as accessories.

