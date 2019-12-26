Bakkavor Group Plc (LON:BAKK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Bakkavor Group Plc (LON:BAKK) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 148.33 ($1.95).

BAKK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Bakkavor Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.38) target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bakkavor Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.50) price target on shares of Bakkavor Group in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Bakkavor Group in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Bakkavor Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.

Shares of BAKK stock traded up GBX 1.20 ($0.02) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 144.20 ($1.90). 34,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,835. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 133.53 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 119.40. The company has a market cap of $835.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.75. Bakkavor Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 91.50 ($1.20) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 172.60 ($2.27).

Bakkavor Group plc produces and markets fresh prepared foods in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers ready meals, soups, pasta, sauces, dips, modern deli, fresh cut and dressed salads, dressings, fresh cut produce, sandwich wraps, pizzas, and breads; and desserts, such as cheese and cream cakes, fruit tarts, crumbles, and trifles to grocery retailers and foodservice providers.

