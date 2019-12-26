Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 8,346,823 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 14,047,165 shares.The stock last traded at $8.94 and had previously closed at $8.75.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.29.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.78.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 19.01%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Bradesco SA will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th will be given a $0.0047 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. This is a boost from Banco Bradesco’s previous — dividend of $0.00. This represents a yield of 2.3%. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is 7.04%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBD. Comerica Bank increased its position in Banco Bradesco by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 215,516 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 32,276 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 266,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 107,580 shares during the last quarter. Capital Growth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Growth Management LP now owns 16,112,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $158,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,968,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the third quarter valued at approximately $303,000. 2.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

