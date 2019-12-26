Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) Shares Up 7.5%

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX)’s stock price shot up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.36 and last traded at $7.20, 132,944 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 39% from the average session volume of 218,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.70.

BXRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Baudax Bio in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Baudax Bio in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Baudax Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX)

There is no company description available for Baudax Bio Inc

