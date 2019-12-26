Beam (BEAM) Trading Up 3.5% This Week

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. In the last week, Beam has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Beam has a market cap of $28.63 million and approximately $21.76 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beam coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.57 or 0.00007811 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bisq and Hotbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013880 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00182604 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.65 or 0.01211649 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000623 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00038419 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00025753 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00118347 BTC.

Beam Profile

Beam (BEAM) is a coin. Beam’s total supply is 50,657,840 coins. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw . Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy

Buying and Selling Beam

Beam can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bisq and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

