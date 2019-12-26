Biglari (NYSE:BH.A) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Biglari (NYSE:BH.A) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NYSE:BH.A traded up $8.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $585.70. The stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 368. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $573.89 and its 200 day moving average is $523.87. Biglari has a 12 month low of $409.10 and a 12 month high of $817.00.

Biglari (NYSE:BH.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $160.22 million during the quarter.

Biglari Company Profile

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 413 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 55 franchised units.

