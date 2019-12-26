BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) Receives $220.80 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $220.80.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Leerink Swann restated an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price (up previously from $230.00) on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. TheStreet upgraded BIO-TECHNE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub raised BIO-TECHNE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on BIO-TECHNE in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd.

NASDAQ TECH traded down $2.40 on Friday, reaching $218.34. 77,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,866. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. BIO-TECHNE has a one year low of $134.59 and a one year high of $223.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 57.46, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.67.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $183.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.38 million. BIO-TECHNE had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that BIO-TECHNE will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO James Hippel sold 11,349 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.36, for a total transaction of $2,444,120.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,448,476.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 11,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total value of $2,614,796.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,038 shares of company stock valued at $10,509,120 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECH. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in BIO-TECHNE by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BIO-TECHNE by 1.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in BIO-TECHNE by 10.2% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 183.3% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 96.2% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 93.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIO-TECHNE Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

