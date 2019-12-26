Bitcoin Zero (BZX) Market Cap Tops $44,444.00

Bitcoin Zero (CURRENCY:BZX) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 26th. One Bitcoin Zero coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, Sistemkoin and Crex24. Over the last week, Bitcoin Zero has traded 19.6% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Zero has a market capitalization of $44,444.00 and $1,566.00 worth of Bitcoin Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013880 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00182604 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.65 or 0.01211649 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000623 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000186 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00025753 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00118347 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Bitcoin Zero Coin Profile

Bitcoin Zero’s total supply is 23,830,391 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Zero is /r/BitcoinZeroOfficial . The official website for Bitcoin Zero is www.bitcoinzerox.net . Bitcoin Zero’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinZer0X

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Zero

Bitcoin Zero can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Sistemkoin and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

