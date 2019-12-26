BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Earns “Hold” Rating from CIBC

CIBC reissued their hold rating on shares of BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) in a research report report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners lowered their target price on BlackBerry from $8.75 to $6.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Raymond James set a $9.50 price target on BlackBerry and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on BlackBerry from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America raised shares of BlackBerry from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.55.

Shares of BB opened at $6.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.50. BlackBerry has a 12 month low of $4.86 and a 12 month high of $10.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.40 and a beta of 1.75.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $280.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.31 million. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 5.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that BlackBerry will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BlackBerry by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 52,976 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 17.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 121,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 17,620 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of BlackBerry by 10.3% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 222,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 20,814 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of BlackBerry by 53.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,263,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,328,000 after purchasing an additional 440,775 shares during the period. 51.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackBerry Limited provides enterprise software and services worldwide. The company offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting services; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade instant messaging solution, as well as BlackBerry Spark Communication services.

