BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund (NYSE:MYJ) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.19

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc (NYSE:MYJ) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.19 and traded as high as $15.21. BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund shares last traded at $15.21, with a volume of 654 shares changing hands.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.19.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0605 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.
BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund Company Profile (NYSE:MYJ)
BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade quality municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.
