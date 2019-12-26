BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund (NYSE:MYJ) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.19

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc (NYSE:MYJ) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.19 and traded as high as $15.21. BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund shares last traded at $15.21, with a volume of 654 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.19.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0605 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 16.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,321 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 12.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,814,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 9.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 216,821 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 18,305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.22% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund Company Profile (NYSE:MYJ)

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade quality municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

