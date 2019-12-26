Blocknet (BLOCK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.87 Million

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. Blocknet has a market capitalization of $3.87 million and $13,099.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blocknet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.61 or 0.00008366 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Bittrex, Cryptopia and Upbit. During the last week, Blocknet has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Blocknet Coin Profile

BLOCK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 20th, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 6,387,159 coins. Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Blocknet is blocknet.co

Blocknet Coin Trading

Blocknet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocknet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blocknet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

