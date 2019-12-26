BOS Better OnLine Sol (NASDAQ:BOSC) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.86

BOS Better OnLine Sol (NASDAQ:BOSC)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.86 and traded as high as $2.04. BOS Better OnLine Sol shares last traded at $2.04, with a volume of 200 shares.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BOSC shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of BOS Better OnLine Sol from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of BOS Better OnLine Sol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 million, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

BOS Better OnLine Sol (NASDAQ:BOSC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.91 million during the quarter. BOS Better OnLine Sol had a positive return on equity of 6.20% and a negative net margin of 0.60%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BOS Better OnLine Sol stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BOS Better OnLine Sol (NASDAQ:BOSC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.23% of BOS Better OnLine Sol at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

BOS Better OnLine Sol Company Profile (NASDAQ:BOSC)

B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides radio frequency identification (RFID), mobile, and supply chain solutions in Israel and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Supply Chain Solutions; and RFID and Mobile Solutions. The Supply Chain Solutions division offers electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and components consolidation services to aerospace, defense, medical, and telecommunications industries, as well as for enterprise customers.

