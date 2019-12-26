Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $181.53 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) will report sales of $181.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for BOX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $181.50 million and the highest is $181.59 million. BOX posted sales of $163.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that BOX will report full year sales of $694.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $694.00 million to $694.26 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $770.86 million, with estimates ranging from $762.80 million to $784.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BOX.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.43 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 513.34% and a negative net margin of 19.76%. BOX’s revenue was up 1040.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS.

BOX has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum cut BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of BOX to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. First Analysis downgraded shares of BOX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of BOX in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.53.

In other news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 3,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $53,148.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,328.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in BOX during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of BOX in the 3rd quarter worth about $344,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of BOX by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 46,096 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 6,238 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in shares of BOX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,504,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of BOX by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 19,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 6,838 shares during the period. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOX stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.25. The stock had a trading volume of 908,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,104,702. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.59. BOX has a one year low of $12.46 and a one year high of $24.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.97 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.17.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

