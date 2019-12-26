Breville Group Ltd (ASX:BRG) Insider Acquires A$84,205.00 in Stock

Breville Group Ltd (ASX:BRG) insider Dean Howell acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$16.84 ($11.94) per share, with a total value of A$84,205.00 ($59,719.86).

Shares of ASX:BRG opened at A$17.57 ($12.46) on Thursday. Breville Group Ltd has a 52 week low of A$10.13 ($7.18) and a 52 week high of A$19.66 ($13.94). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of A$16.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$16.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24.

Breville Group Company Profile

Breville Group Limited designs, develops, markets, and distributes small electrical kitchen appliances in Australia, New Zealand, North America, the United Kingdom, Germany, Austria, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company offers kitchen appliances, including slow cookers, kettles, and fry pans; living room, laundry, and bedroom products, such as irons, vacuums, heaters, electric blankets, and fans; and juicers, sandwich makers, rice cookers, and food preparation products.

