Breville Group Ltd (ASX:BRG) Insider Acquires A$84,205.00 in Stock

Breville Group Ltd (ASX:BRG) insider Dean Howell acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$16.84 ($11.94) per share, with a total value of A$84,205.00 ($59,719.86).
Shares of ASX:BRG opened at A$17.57 ($12.46) on Thursday. Breville Group Ltd has a 52 week low of A$10.13 ($7.18) and a 52 week high of A$19.66 ($13.94). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of A$16.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$16.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24.
Breville Group Company Profile
Further Reading: What is a Call Option?
Receive News & Ratings for Breville Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Breville Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.