BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Receives $40.13 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.13.

BBIO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “reduce” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies dropped coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Friday, October 18th.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the second quarter worth $995,211,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $717,968,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $181,569,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $180,868,000. Finally, Aisling Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth $103,449,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBIO stock traded down $2.50 on Thursday, hitting $43.00. The company had a trading volume of 294,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,544. BridgeBio Pharma has a twelve month low of $17.61 and a twelve month high of $48.36. The company has a current ratio of 14.00, a quick ratio of 14.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.21.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $26.74 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc finds, develops, and delivers various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 15 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development in various therapeutic areas, including genetic dermatology, oncology, cardiology, neurology, endocrinology, renal disease, and ophthalmology.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.