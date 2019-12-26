Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BWB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $20.06 Million

Analysts expect Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BWB) to post $20.06 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $19.60 million and the highest is $20.51 million. Bridgewater Bancshares posted sales of $18.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares will report full year sales of $76.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $75.45 million to $78.12 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $85.04 million, with estimates ranging from $83.45 million to $86.63 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Bridgewater Bancshares.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The company had revenue of $19.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.54 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BWB shares. ValuEngine lowered Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bridgewater Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bridgewater Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BWB traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.78. 49,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.00. The firm has a market cap of $397.47 million, a P/E ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.99. Bridgewater Bancshares has a twelve month low of $9.30 and a twelve month high of $13.90.

In other news, COO Mary Jayne Crocker sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.84, for a total value of $321,000.00. Corporate insiders own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BWB. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $159,000. 44.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

