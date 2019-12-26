Brightsphere Investment Group PLC (NYSE:BSIG) Short Interest Down 25.9% in December

Brightsphere Investment Group PLC (NYSE:BSIG) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a decline of 25.9% from the November 28th total of 1,850,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 569,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in the third quarter worth $52,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in the second quarter worth $67,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in the second quarter worth $108,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group by 19.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.79.

Shares of BSIG traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.19. The stock had a trading volume of 123,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,628. Brightsphere Investment Group has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $14.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.08. The firm has a market cap of $869.69 million, a P/E ratio of 5.48, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.79.

Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Brightsphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 228.89% and a net margin of 21.67%. The firm had revenue of $197.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Brightsphere Investment Group will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Brightsphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.51%.

Brightsphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

