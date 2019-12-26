Brokerages Anticipate BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) to report earnings per share of $0.26 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for BCB Bancorp’s earnings. BCB Bancorp posted earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that BCB Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.20 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BCB Bancorp.

Get BCB Bancorp alerts:

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.14 million for the quarter. BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 10.84%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BCBP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BCB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised BCB Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

BCBP stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.91. The company had a trading volume of 17,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. BCB Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.17 and a 1 year high of $14.96. The company has a market capitalization of $231.53 million, a P/E ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.89.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCBP. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in BCB Bancorp by 6.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 14,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 272,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 21,670 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its position in BCB Bancorp by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 19,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in BCB Bancorp by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BCB Bancorp by 169.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.76% of the company’s stock.

BCB Bancorp Company Profile

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, NOW, savings and club, money market, term certificate, interest bearing checking, and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BCB Bancorp (BCBP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.