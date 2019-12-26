Brokerages Anticipate BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) to Post -$0.25 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.25) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.39) and the highest is ($0.05). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals also reported earnings per share of ($0.25) during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.21) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($1.01). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($0.54). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2,511.40% and a negative net margin of 1,129.38%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.94.

BCRX traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,270,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,802,838. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 2.03. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $9.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

In other news, VP Alane P. Barnes purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.45 per share, with a total value of $29,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 102,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,988.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Megan Sniecinski acquired 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.45 per share, with a total value of $65,250.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 120,000 shares of company stock worth $174,000. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 921.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 9,219 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 143.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 15,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

