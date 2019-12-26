Brokerages Anticipate Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) to Announce $1.08 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.08 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hill-Rom’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.10. Hill-Rom posted earnings of $1.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hill-Rom will report full year earnings of $5.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.51 to $5.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.36. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hill-Rom.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The medical technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $782.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.14 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hill-Rom from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Hill-Rom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.40.

Shares of NYSE:HRC traded down $0.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $113.37. 158,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,880. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.24. Hill-Rom has a 1-year low of $82.56 and a 1-year high of $114.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.54%.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 4,739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.97, for a total value of $492,713.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,223,173.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andreas G. Frank sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $634,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,233,623.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in Hill-Rom by 0.6% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 21,608 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Hill-Rom by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 649 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Hill-Rom by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 45,477 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,786,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Hill-Rom by 31.8% in the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hill-Rom by 8.4% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

