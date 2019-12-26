Brokerages Anticipate Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT) to Announce $0.20 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT) to post $0.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Huazhu Group’s earnings. Huazhu Group posted earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huazhu Group will report full-year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.74. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.03. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Huazhu Group.

Get Huazhu Group alerts:

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Huazhu Group had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $427.00 million during the quarter.

HTHT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Huazhu Group in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.10 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Huazhu Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $32.50 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Huazhu Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Huazhu Group in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Huazhu Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.59.

NASDAQ HTHT traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.19. 25,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,494,375. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The company has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.77. Huazhu Group has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $45.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.25 and a 200 day moving average of $34.58.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Huazhu Group by 1,311.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Huazhu Group during the third quarter worth $157,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Huazhu Group during the second quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Huazhu Group in the second quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

Huazhu Group Company Profile

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Huazhu Group (HTHT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Huazhu Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huazhu Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.