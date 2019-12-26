Brokerages Anticipate SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $329.40 Million

Equities analysts expect that SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC) will post sales of $329.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for SunCoke Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $373.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $285.60 million. SunCoke Energy posted sales of $368.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SunCoke Energy will report full year sales of $1.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.58 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SunCoke Energy.

Get SunCoke Energy alerts:

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. SunCoke Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $404.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

SXC has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley raised shares of SunCoke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SunCoke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of SunCoke Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of SunCoke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In related news, Director James E. Sweetnam purchased 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.98 per share, for a total transaction of $26,394.00. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SXC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 63.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,938 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in SunCoke Energy by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,249 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in SunCoke Energy by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,786 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,987 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in SunCoke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SunCoke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. 86.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SunCoke Energy stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 366,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,258. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. SunCoke Energy has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $11.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.59. The firm has a market cap of $545.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.00%.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SunCoke Energy (SXC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.