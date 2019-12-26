Brokerages Expect Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $595.39 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) to announce $595.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Cadence Design Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $592.25 million and the highest is $598.20 million. Cadence Design Systems posted sales of $569.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will report full year sales of $2.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.48 billion to $2.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cadence Design Systems.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 30.74%. The business had revenue of $579.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CDNS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised Cadence Design Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.75.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $70.05. 668,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,949,639. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.16. Cadence Design Systems has a 12-month low of $41.43 and a 12-month high of $77.08.

In other news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total value of $3,441,500.00. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total value of $197,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,001,748.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 246,486 shares of company stock valued at $16,863,013. Company insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 109.2% in the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 50.5% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 217.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 445 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

