Brokerages Expect Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Will Announce Earnings of $2.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.10 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Home Depot’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.22. Home Depot reported earnings per share of $2.25 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Home Depot will report full year earnings of $10.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.03 to $10.19. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $10.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.34 to $10.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Home Depot.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53. The company had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.51 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 721.00% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.51 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on HD. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. DZ Bank cut shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Gordon Haskett lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.31.

In other Home Depot news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 3,457.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,641,450 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,005,132,000 after acquiring an additional 9,370,409 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 104.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,531,199 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $942,353,000 after buying an additional 2,316,574 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,135,124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,423,472,000 after buying an additional 1,280,467 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 1,041.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 673,750 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $141,496,000 after buying an additional 614,724 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Home Depot by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,248,433 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $753,701,000 after buying an additional 546,832 shares during the period. 69.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $220.82. 2,648,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,211,289. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $222.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.59. The firm has a market cap of $240.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.00. Home Depot has a 12-month low of $163.36 and a 12-month high of $239.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 55.01%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

