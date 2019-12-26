Brokerages Expect Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $44.12 Million

Analysts expect that Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) will report $44.12 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Insmed’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $45.15 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $42.50 million. Insmed posted sales of $9.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 348.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insmed will report full year sales of $135.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $133.30 million to $135.91 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $203.73 million, with estimates ranging from $152.30 million to $221.88 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Insmed.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.01). Insmed had a negative net margin of 291.19% and a negative return on equity of 114.68%. The business had revenue of $38.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.14) EPS.

INSM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Insmed in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 price objective on Insmed and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.86.

In other news, CAO John Goll sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. Insiders own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INSM. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Insmed by 54.6% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 51,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Insmed by 9.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 154,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,945,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Insmed by 4.9% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 41,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 371.6% in the second quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 730,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,699,000 after buying an additional 575,553 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of INSM stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.35. 287,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,041,291. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.02 and a 200 day moving average of $20.42. The company has a quick ratio of 6.70, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Insmed has a 1 year low of $12.35 and a 1 year high of $33.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 3.04.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

