Brokerages Expect Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) to Post ($0.06) Earnings Per Share

Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.67 (Buy) from the three analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price target of $6.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.06) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Theratechnologies an industry rank of 66 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several brokerages have commented on THTX. ValuEngine upgraded Theratechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Theratechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mackie raised Theratechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Theratechnologies in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:THTX traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.80. 156,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,506. The stock has a market cap of $210.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.33 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Theratechnologies has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $7.29.

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.11 million during the quarter. Theratechnologies had a negative return on equity of 14.72% and a negative net margin of 11.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Theratechnologies will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Theratechnologies Company Profile

Theratechnologies Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, addresses unmet medical needs to promote healthy living and improve quality of life among HIV patients. It offers EGRIFTA, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy in Canada and the United States; and Trogarz, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients in the United States.

