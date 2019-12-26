Brokerages Expect Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) to Post $0.98 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Webster Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.99 and the lowest is $0.96. Webster Financial posted earnings of $1.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Webster Financial will report full-year earnings of $4.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.08 to $4.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $4.01. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Webster Financial.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.01). Webster Financial had a net margin of 27.14% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $310.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Compass Point downgraded Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stephens began coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

Webster Financial stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.36. 252,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,093. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.85 and a 200 day moving average of $47.44. Webster Financial has a 12 month low of $42.29 and a 12 month high of $58.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.78%.

In other news, Director John Joseph Crawford sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $90,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,568.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Pettie sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $185,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,799.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,000 shares of company stock worth $321,640 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 1.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Webster Financial by 0.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Webster Financial by 9.6% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 0.5% during the third quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 60,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,858,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 145,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,827,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

