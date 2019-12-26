Brokerages Expect Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) to Post $0.98 EPS

Posted by on Dec 26th, 2019

Equities research analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Webster Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.99 and the lowest is $0.96. Webster Financial posted earnings of $1.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Webster Financial will report full-year earnings of $4.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.08 to $4.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $4.01. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Webster Financial.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.01). Webster Financial had a net margin of 27.14% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $310.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Compass Point downgraded Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stephens began coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

Webster Financial stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.36. 252,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,093. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.85 and a 200 day moving average of $47.44. Webster Financial has a 12 month low of $42.29 and a 12 month high of $58.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.78%.

In other news, Director John Joseph Crawford sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $90,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,568.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Pettie sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $185,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,799.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,000 shares of company stock worth $321,640 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 1.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Webster Financial by 0.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Webster Financial by 9.6% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 0.5% during the third quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 60,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,858,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 145,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,827,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Webster Financial (WBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS)

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit