Brokerages Set Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) PT at $9.38

Shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.38.

A number of research firms recently commented on AVID. BidaskClub lowered Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Avid Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avid Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Avid Technology by 1.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avid Technology by 7.5% in the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 30,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Avid Technology by 5.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its stake in Avid Technology by 1.7% during the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 257,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 104,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

AVID stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $8.43. The company had a trading volume of 3,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,235. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.95 and its 200 day moving average is $7.68. The company has a market cap of $359.89 million, a P/E ratio of 69.75, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.92. Avid Technology has a 1 year low of $4.37 and a 1 year high of $10.79.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The company had revenue of $93.46 million during the quarter. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 10.84% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avid Technology will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software, hardware, and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, which is used to edit video content, such as television programming, commercials, and films; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; and Maestro product line solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows.

