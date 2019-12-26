Brokerages Set Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) PT at $44.86

Shares of Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.86.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Chegg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Chegg in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research initiated coverage on Chegg in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Chegg from $49.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th.

Get Chegg alerts:

Shares of CHGG stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.91. 19,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 845,031. The company has a quick ratio of 9.50, a current ratio of 9.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 432.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.55. Chegg has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $48.22.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $94.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.04 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a positive return on equity of 9.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chegg will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $5,754,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marne L. Levine sold 4,375 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $142,362.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,507.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 767,600 shares of company stock worth $27,430,702. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Chegg in the second quarter valued at $130,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chegg by 231.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Chegg by 147.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Chegg in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.