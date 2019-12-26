Brokerages Set CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNXM) Price Target at $17.25

Shares of CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNXM) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.25.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised CNX Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays set a $16.00 price target on shares of CNX Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNX Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CNX Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CNX Midstream Partners by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 33,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CNX Midstream Partners by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,392 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of CNX Midstream Partners by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 49,745 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. BP Capital Fund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CNX Midstream Partners by 0.8% during the second quarter. BP Capital Fund Advisors LLC now owns 211,548 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of CNX Midstream Partners by 30.6% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,222 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNXM traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.61. The stock had a trading volume of 344,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,201. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. CNX Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $12.95 and a 1-year high of $18.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.31.

CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. CNX Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 57.05%. The firm had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CNX Midstream Partners will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CNX Midstream Partners

CNX Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The company operates through two segments, Anchor Systems and Additional Systems. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 14 compression and dehydration facilities.

