Brokerages Set Grand City Properties SA (FRA:GYC) Target Price at €23.69

Grand City Properties SA (FRA:GYC) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €23.69 ($27.54).

GYC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €26.50 ($30.81) target price on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €25.20 ($29.30) price target on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Nord/LB set a €21.03 ($24.45) price target on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €23.00 ($26.74) price target on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th.

FRA:GYC remained flat at $€21.40 ($24.88) during trading hours on Thursday. 203,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €21.02 and a 200-day moving average of €20.68. Grand City Properties has a 52 week low of €16.61 ($19.31) and a 52 week high of €20.14 ($23.42).

Grand City Properties SA invests in and manages real estate properties in Germany. The company engages in buying, re-developing, optimizing, and repositioning real estate properties in Berlin, North Rhine Westphalia, Dresden, Leipzig, Halle, Nuremberg, Munich, Mannheim, Frankfurt, Bremen, and Hamburg.

