Brokerages Set Grand City Properties SA (FRA:GYC) Target Price at €23.69

Posted by on Dec 26th, 2019

Grand City Properties SA (FRA:GYC) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €23.69 ($27.54).

GYC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €26.50 ($30.81) target price on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €25.20 ($29.30) price target on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Nord/LB set a €21.03 ($24.45) price target on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €23.00 ($26.74) price target on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th.

FRA:GYC remained flat at $€21.40 ($24.88) during trading hours on Thursday. 203,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €21.02 and a 200-day moving average of €20.68. Grand City Properties has a 52 week low of €16.61 ($19.31) and a 52 week high of €20.14 ($23.42).

About Grand City Properties

Grand City Properties SA invests in and manages real estate properties in Germany. The company engages in buying, re-developing, optimizing, and repositioning real estate properties in Berlin, North Rhine Westphalia, Dresden, Leipzig, Halle, Nuremberg, Munich, Mannheim, Frankfurt, Bremen, and Hamburg.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Analyst Recommendations for Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC)

Receive News & Ratings for Grand City Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand City Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit