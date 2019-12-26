Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.50.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CAE shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on CAE from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Scotiabank upgraded CAE from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine lowered CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

CAE stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,973. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.34 and its 200-day moving average is $26.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. CAE has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $28.03. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.81.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. CAE had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $896.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CAE will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.084 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This is an increase from CAE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. CAE’s payout ratio is 34.74%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CAE in the third quarter worth approximately $1,723,000. Sandler Capital Management increased its stake in CAE by 28.0% in the third quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 819,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,820,000 after purchasing an additional 179,246 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CAE during the third quarter worth $644,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of CAE by 3.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 124,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of CAE by 3.6% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 527,234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,392,000 after purchasing an additional 18,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

