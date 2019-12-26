Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0908 per share on Monday, January 6th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. This is a positive change from Cambria Tail Risk ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Shares of BATS TAIL traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,282 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.28.

