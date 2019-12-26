Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 298,400 shares, a growth of 345.4% from the November 28th total of 67,000 shares. Currently, 9.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 139,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Capricor Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 price objective on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 11th.

Capricor Therapeutics stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $1.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,665. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.86. Capricor Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $8.85.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.27. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 660.66% and a negative return on equity of 264.61%. The company had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.22 million.

About Capricor Therapeutics

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

