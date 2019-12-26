Carebit Price Up 20.6% Over Last Week (CARE)

Carebit (CURRENCY:CARE) traded down 50.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. One Carebit coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, CryptoBridge and Graviex. Over the last week, Carebit has traded 20.6% higher against the US dollar. Carebit has a market capitalization of $10,310.00 and $8.00 worth of Carebit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Carebit Coin Profile

CARE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on March 18th, 2018. Carebit’s total supply is 147,374,037 coins and its circulating supply is 142,980,957 coins. The official website for Carebit is carebit.org . Carebit’s official Twitter account is @CarebitAdmin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Carebit Coin Trading

Carebit can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, BTC-Alpha and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carebit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carebit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Carebit using one of the exchanges listed above.

