Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Posted by on Dec 26th, 2019

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $9.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CPRX. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.95.

CPRX stock opened at $4.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $412.20 million, a P/E ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 2.37. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $7.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 5.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.86.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.19 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 12.99%. As a group, analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles B. O’keeffe bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.70 per share, with a total value of $47,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 553,376 shares in the company, valued at $2,600,867.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gary Ingenito sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.66, for a total value of $466,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $466,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 350,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,639,000. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,078,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,023,000 after buying an additional 1,090,271 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,861,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,669,000 after acquiring an additional 95,933 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,626,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805,435 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,522,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,686,000 after acquiring an additional 210,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.80% of the company’s stock.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome in the United States.

