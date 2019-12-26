Catex Token Trading Down 5.7% Over Last 7 Days (CATT)

Catex Token (CURRENCY:CATT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 26th. One Catex Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Catex Token has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. Catex Token has a market capitalization of $385,917.00 and $93,591.00 worth of Catex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Catex Token alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00038200 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $435.09 or 0.05989398 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00029715 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001895 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002570 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00001208 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Catex Token Profile

Catex Token (CRYPTO:CATT) is a token. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2018. Catex Token’s total supply is 1,784,234,281 tokens and its circulating supply is 784,234,341 tokens. The Reddit community for Catex Token is /r/Catex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Catex Token’s official website is www.catex.io . Catex Token’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Catex Token

Catex Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Catex Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Catex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Catex Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Catex Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.